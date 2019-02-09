  • Temperatures in the low 40s today, but rain chances rise in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    • It’s a frigid, breezy morning with wind chills in the teens under a mostly sunny sky
    • Temperatures will warm into the low 40s this afternoon
    • Expect a warmup in temps over the coming days but rain chances also rise
    • Scattered showers will be around Sunday – early Tuesday morning
    • Rainfall totals will range from 1-4 inches with the higher amounts north of Memphis
    • Minor flooding is possible in spots – stay weather aware!
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your rising rain chances.
       

