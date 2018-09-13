- It's a quiet and comfortable start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably warm in the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the mid-90s
- Rain chance: 10%
- Hurricane Florence is a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. At this time It is expected to make landfall early Friday.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Tuesday
Hurricane Florence live updates: Category 2 storm barrels toward Carolina coast
Trending stories:
