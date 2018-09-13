  • Temperatures in the upper 80s across the Mid-South

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:
    • It's a quiet and comfortable start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably warm in the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the mid-90s
    • Rain chance: 10%
    • Hurricane Florence is a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. At this time It is expected to make landfall early Friday. 
    Hurricane Florence live updates: Category 2 storm barrels toward Carolina coast

     

