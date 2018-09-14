  • Temperatures in the upper 90s across the Mid-South

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    FLORENCE update as of 10 pm:

    • Is now a CAT 1 hurricane with max winds at 90 mph
    • Some rainfall readings near the coast have already reported over 12” of rain
    • Storm surge is occurring now (more people die from storm surge than every other hurricane threat combined)
    • Is still projected to slowly move towards (and into) South Carolina, further weakening and heading inland
    • Massive flooding still expected

    ​​​​​​​MIDSOUTH WEATHER:

    • Warm and humid overnight
    • Mild and quiet early Friday
    • Temps ramp up quickly, 95° heat index by noon
    • Heat Index will top out in the upper 90’s
    • Widely scattered showers & storms possible with afternoon heating
    • Hot and humid rolls through the weekend and into next week
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Thursday
       

    Hurricane Florence live updates: Category 2 storm barrels through Carolina coast

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories