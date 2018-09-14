FLORENCE update as of 10 pm:
- Is now a CAT 1 hurricane with max winds at 90 mph
- Some rainfall readings near the coast have already reported over 12” of rain
- Storm surge is occurring now (more people die from storm surge than every other hurricane threat combined)
- Is still projected to slowly move towards (and into) South Carolina, further weakening and heading inland
- Massive flooding still expected
MIDSOUTH WEATHER:
- Warm and humid overnight
- Mild and quiet early Friday
- Temps ramp up quickly, 95° heat index by noon
- Heat Index will top out in the upper 90’s
- Widely scattered showers & storms possible with afternoon heating
- Hot and humid rolls through the weekend and into next week
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Thursday
Hurricane Florence live updates: Category 2 storm barrels through Carolina coast
