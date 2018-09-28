  • Temperatures rise to the upper 70s across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • It's a cloudy and cool start to the day.
    • Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 10% 
    • Watch the video above for your mostly to partly cloudy Friday.
       

