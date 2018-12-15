- Isolated light showers linger through the morning
- Afternoon rain chances will be much lower
- Temperatures will run near 50 all day under an overcast sky
- Clouds clear tonight with a few seasonable, sunny days expected through Tuesday
- A late week rain chance arrives with scattered showers Thursday & Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on today’s rain chance!
