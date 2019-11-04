- Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly and rain free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 60s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: showers for Thursday. Low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
