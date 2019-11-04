  • Temperatures warm up to mid 60s across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
    • It's a chilly and rain free start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 60s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: showers for Thursday. Low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

