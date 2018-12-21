  • Temperatures warming up to mid-40s in the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the heavy coat.
    • It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures only warming up to the mid-40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Temperatures this weekend will be back in the 50s.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Friday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories