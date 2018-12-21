- Grab the heavy coat.
- It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures only warming up to the mid-40s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- Temperatures this weekend will be back in the 50s.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Friday.
