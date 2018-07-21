Temperatures warming up to the upper low 90s this afternoon

- The Mid-South will continue to dry out over the next several hours.
- Temperatures are in the 70s, warming up to the upper low 90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures near 100.
- Morning rain chance: 20/30%.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy Saturday
