We have a very busy Sunday on tap. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s with a heat index across the Mid-South between 105-110 degrees. The heat and humidity will allow for a very unstable environment to be present for strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and into the evening.
HEAT ADVISORY SUNDAY 10 AM-8 PM: A heat advisory is in effect for all of the Mid-South except for McNairy County in Tennessee, as well as Alcorn and Tippah counties in Mississippi. This has been issued because of the combination of high temperatures in the middle 90s and the high humidity. The heat index, what it feels like, will likely be between 105-110 degrees.
DISCUSSION:
A few overnight showers and some clouds will move through after midnight between 4 AM and 9 AM. The sunshine will then come out. As the sun shines, we will see the atmosphere become very unstable. The fuel that storms need to form and get string will be plentiful by the afternoon. By the alter afternoon a cold front will likely initiate storms across Northern Arkansas. As the storms pop up, nothing will stop them from getting stronger. As the storms drift to the SE they will likely form into a line. As the storms form a line, the damaging wind threat will go way up as the storms move into the Mid-South. Along with damaging winds, the storms will also have a threat for heavy rain, localized flooding, and the threat for large hail, up to 2 inches. Storms will race across the Mid-South. Potential for power outages is very possible, due to a higher damaging wind threat. Please prepare accordingly for another round of longer-than-average loss of power. Once the storms move out, a few days of hot but dry weather is expected.
SEVERE STORM TIMING:
2 PM - 3 PM: Storms develop in central and northern Arkansas and begin to intensify.
3 PM - 5 PM: Storms move into East Arkansas. Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible.
4 PM - 7 PM: Strong to severe storms continue to form a line as they move East near the Mississippi River and into West Tennessee and North Mississippi.
6 PM - 9 PM: Severe storms continue through the area with strong winds and heavy rain. Small hail and localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
SEVERE STORM THREATS:
- Damaging Wind Gusts (Greater than 60mph possible)
- Isolated Large Hail (Up to 2 inches)
- Heavy Rain
- Localized Flooding
- Frequent Lightning
- A Few Isolated Tornadoes
FORECAST GOING FORWARD:
TONIGHT: Temperatures sliding down into the middle to upper 70s across the area. A few clouds with a chance for a few brief showers after midnight. Low of 76 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: A few isolated showers during the morning giving way to sunshine. It will be hot and humid with highs rising into the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will soar into the triple digits. Most of the day, the heat index will be between 105-110 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM for high heat and humidity. After 3 PM we will watch for storms to develop in northern Arkansas and move SE into the Mid-South. Storms can bring a chance for heavy rain, hail, lightning, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes. High of 96 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe storms move across the Mid-South. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat as the storms roll from NW to SE across the area. Behind the storms, the temperatures will drop down into the 70s as the storms exit the area by 9 pm. A few storms may hang around in E Arkansas and N Mississippi through 11 pm. Then we will see the skies clear. Low of 72 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs into the lower 90s with a heat index into the middle 90s. Not nearly as humid as Sunday. High of 92 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs continue to hang in the lower 90s. High of 92 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few thunderstorms are possible during the morning with clouds clearing later in the day. Humidity will increase. Highs stay into the lower 90s. High of 93 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.
Matt Yarosewick