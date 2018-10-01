- It's a cloudy and warm start to the day.
- Temperatures will rise to the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.
- Feels like: 90.
- Rain chance: 30/40% -- low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Monday.
