- A mix of sun and clouds expected today with highs in the low to mid-60s
- Temperatures will run well above average all weekend and into next week
- Sunday will see a mostly cloudy sky and a 10% rain chance
- Rain chances increase by Monday and stay up through the week
- Highest rain chance will be Wednesday – early Friday
- Tracking a big cool down on Friday with highs dropping from the 70s to near 40
- Watch the video above for the latest on the above average temperatures!
