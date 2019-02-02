  • Temperatures will run well above average all weekend

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    
    • A mix of sun and clouds expected today with highs in the low to mid-60s
    • Temperatures will run well above average all weekend and into next week
    • Sunday will see a mostly cloudy sky and a 10% rain chance
    • Rain chances increase by Monday and stay up through the week
    • Highest rain chance will be Wednesday – early Friday
    • Tracking a big cool down on Friday with highs dropping from the 70s to near 40
