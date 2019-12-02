Temperatures will warm up to low/mid 40s across the Mid-South

- Bundle up and grab the sunglasses before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day with passing clouds.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 40s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next few days with a low rain chance.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
