Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:
Monday's official high temperature in Memphis was 89 degrees. That was one degree shy of 90 degrees, so no heat wave.
Tonight will be warm and clear.
We'll have dangerous heat indices this week. Even a brief shower will not bring any relief. Hotter and more humid weather will be here Tuesday and the rest of this week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Monday Night: Clear and warm. 70s and 80s most of the night. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, hotter and more muggy. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the middle 90s.
Wednesday: A brief morning shower or thunderstorm followed by more heat. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Sizzling! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
