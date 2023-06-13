Welcome to Tuesday evening, everyone:
This evening will be fair and warm.
Tonight will have increasing clouds and mild conditions with showers and storms arriving by early Wednesday morning.
There is a Level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk of strong to severe storms on Wednesday morning. Damaging wind and hail are the greatest threats.
Here's your storm timeline for Wednesday:
- 3 a.m.-5 a.m. with showers and storms arriving
- 5 a.m.-8 a.m. with strongest thunderstorms possible
- After 8 a.m. with storms and showers becoming more scattered and spotty
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday morning and midday before leaving and becoming more spotty. It will be warmer.
Forecast remains consistent for the end of this week and this weekend. Hotter weather is on the way with additional chances of rain into Father's Day Weekend.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms arrive by 3 a.m. Cool to mild with lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, espcially in the morning. Warmer with highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees with enough sunshine.
Thursday: Hotter and sunnier with a lower chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degeres.
Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.
Father's Day on Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.
