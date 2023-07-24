WATCH: Warm clear skies throughout the Mid-South for the night

Monday Night: Clear and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Slight chance of widely scattered morning showers. Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices 100 degrees or more.

Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid with. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.

