Our overnight temperature won't drop enough to allow our bodies to cool down enough to really get into a recovery phase. They also will lend our jumping-off point or starting temperatures in the morning a boost to help fuel them into a much hotter spot faster since they don't have as much work to do heating things back up.
We have an Excessive Heat Warning for MOST of the area tomorrow with heat indices between 110-115° and counties to the east of the Warning under a Heat Advisory that will have a Heat Index between 105-109°. Even in counties that are not included, you will still be hot. This goes until 8 pm tomorrow.
On top of this, we have a Level 1 Risk for Severe Weather for our NE counties with damaging winds the primary threat followed by heavy rain and hail. This will most likely happen, if at all in the afternoon with heat and humidity-driven pop-up storms. Confidence, however, is low.
Rain chances increase as we head towards and into the weekend and it helps the heat, but very minimally. I anticipate Heat Advisories of some kind through the weekend for some of our counties.
Once we turn the corner into next week, we see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. It is a much welcomed break.
THURSDAY: The chance for some morning showers and clouds will give way to high heat and humidity. The temperatures rise into the upper 90s as the heat index soars between 105-110 degrees by the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely. High of 98 degrees. Winds SW 10-15mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 105-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. Some isolated showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening. High of 97 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.
SATURDAY: High heat and humidity continue as the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms remains possible for the late afternoon and into the evening. The heat index will likely be between 100-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. High of 95 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
