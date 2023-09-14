Thursday evening will be mostly to partly cloudy and mild. It will be cooler under clear skies.
Friday will be sunny and warm. Beautiful weather lasts through this weekend.
Hurricane and tropical storm alerts are in effect for the New England coastline from Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard north through Maine to the Canadian border.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Cool with clearing skies. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Friday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Gorgeous and warm. Highs in near 85 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low- to mid-80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.
