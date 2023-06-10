Happy Saturday Night!
LEVEL 2/5 THREAT FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TOMORROW FROM 3 PM - 11 PM.
No need for the jacket tonight, but you might want the umbrella—especially if you live east of the MS River.
It's warm and muggy with showers/storms on radar.
Temperatures overnight will drop to the upper 60s, near 70.
Overnight rain: 40%--no threat severe.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Strong to severe storms for Sunday afternoon from 3 pm to 11 pm.
Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Pea-to quarter-size hail is also possible. Rainfall totals will be around an inch or less. An unsettled weather pattern will stay with us through the end of the work week. Temperatures will be near or below average.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: