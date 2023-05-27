Happy Saturday!
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are impacting the area this morning with gusting winds and small hail already reported in some areas. Flooding is becoming a concern with some of these storms in North Mississippi as well. This should not be a washout in the Memphis Metro but, be prepared for rain chances in the early afternoon. At this point, the rain expands back South and more towards the Pickwick and Sardis Lake areas so those who are headed to the water, it may be soggy and cooler so, be safe.
Overall, temperatures today will be in the upper 70s with low humidity continuing into tomorrow. UV still remains high so, if you do get out and about, please make sure you are protecting your skin all weekend long!
Sunday should be dry with a less than 5% chance of rain, but new models are trying to indicate the chance of very isolated light rain in the morning hours. That is something our team will keep an eye on since this system has continued to evolve.
Monday, Memorial Day, has been holding solid with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s, and low humidity without rain.
After Monday, expect a warming trend sending temperatures near the 90-degree mark with lows nearing 70. We look to stay dry until the end of the week with the exception of isolated chances Thursday and Friday.
