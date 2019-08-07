- An active evening of scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Primary threats include heavy rain, strong gusting winds, hail and lightning
- Very warm temperatures this evening, only cooling to the mid-70’s
- Hot & humid again Thursday
- Daytime heat index will be near 103° or higher
- Afternoon showers and storms expected
- Daily rain chances take us through the weekend and into next week
- As of now, hazardous heat conditions continue into next week as well
