  • Thunderstorms possible with high humidity across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

     

    • An active evening of scattered showers and thunderstorms
    • Primary threats include heavy rain, strong gusting winds, hail and lightning
    • Very warm temperatures this evening, only cooling to the mid-70’s
    • Hot & humid again Thursday
    • Daytime heat index will be near 103° or higher
    • Afternoon showers and storms expected
    • Daily rain chances take us through the weekend and into next week
    • As of now, hazardous heat conditions continue into next week as well
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

