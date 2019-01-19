0 Timeline: Winter weather on its way to Mid-South; snow possible this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A very busy weekend is in store for the Mid-South.

Showers are storms are on the way into the FOX13 viewing area as an area of low pressure begins to track across the region.

Instability related to this system is rather modest, but we are in a “marginal” risk zone tonight and tomorrow (which means that strong isolated storms are possible and that a brief tornado – while a small chance – is also possible).

SATURDAY

Saturday morning will see the warmest temperatures of the day, expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

It’s this warmth – fueled by southerly winds – that will have an initial impact on the weather that arrives later in the day.

Warm ground conditions will cause initial pockets of wintry mix to melt instead of instantly accumulating.

Around roughly 11 a.m. to noon, winds will begin shifting from the south to the north.

These winds are expected to be quite vibrant; therefore, a “wind advisory” has been issued for the entire FOX13 viewing area that will last from noon Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Wind speeds will consistently average up to 25+ mph with gusts to 40/45 mph.

These winds out of the north will begin dropping temperatures rapidly. We’ll fall into the 40s by afternoon and into the 30s by early evening.

SUNDAY

The heaviest rain will move east into middle Tennessee, but the residual wrap-around moisture will begin to be overrun with upper-level freezing air.

This will begin transitioning some of that exiting rain over to a sleet mixture (freezing rain potentially if ground temps drop sufficiently) and light/modest snowfall.

Again, the ground temperatures across the region will play a critical role in accumulation.

Not everyone will see snowfall, and where it does occur it will take freezing soil conditions for the ice/snow to build.

This will likely vary county by county with the highest probability of modest accumulation north of Memphis and mostly rain expected south of Memphis.

The last precipitation will exit Sunday evening – but the cold air and plunging temperatures will continue.

We’ll see our numbers finally bottom our early Sunday with temperatures near 26 degrees and an early Sunday windchill near 15.

Extremely cold air will settle in Sunday into Monday. All mid-southerners are encouraged to take steps now to ensure family, pets and property are all prepared.

With the potential for wintry precipitation scattered widely – and a changing spectrum of temperatures spread across the region – we’re also asking that anyone traveling in the region this weekend (particularly late Sunday/early Monday) be extremely cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses as isolated ice-pockets are possible.

FOX13 is studying all the latest model runs and will have fresh updates and an hour-by-hour breakdown for you tonight on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.

Stay safe and warm!

