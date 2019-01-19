0 Timeline: Winter weather on its way to Mid-South; snow very possible this weekend

SATURDAY

After a stormy start we'll continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon as a potent area of low pressure moves across the Midsouth.

Temperatures have started their decent as cold air moves in and will drop our afternoon temperatures into the 40s.

The strong low pressure will also keep our winds high with a wind advisory in effect for the entire Mid-South until 3 AM Sunday.

Sustained winds will reach up to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

As we get into the late afternoon hours we should start to see a transition from rain to a winter mix.

Ground temperatures should still be above freezing so initial sleet or snow will not stick.

The transition from rain to sleet/snow will begin in our northern AR counties and will continue SE through the viewing area.

Accumulation is expected from 0 to 1 inch with the lower amounts in Shelby county and points south.

By midnight most of the moisture should be gone with just a few flurries left.

SUNDAY

It's possible to see some isolated freezing drizzle at anytime Saturday night through early Sunday.

With temperatures below freezing early Sunday morning, any water left from Saturday's rain will also cause slick spots on the roads.

We’ll see our numbers finally bottom out early Sunday with temperatures near 25 degrees and an early Sunday morning windchill near 13.

TAKE AWAYS

Not everyone will see snowfall, and where it does occur it will take freezing soil conditions for the ice/snow to build.

This will likely vary county by county with the highest probability of modest accumulation north of Memphis and mostly rain expected south of Memphis.

Extremely cold air will settle in Sunday into Monday. All mid-southerners are encouraged to take steps now to ensure family, pets and property are all prepared.

We’re also asking that anyone traveling in the region tonight - Monday be extremely cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses as isolated ice-pockets are possible.

FOX13 is studying all the latest model runs and will have fresh updates and an hour-by-hour breakdown for you tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 9.

Stay safe and warm!



