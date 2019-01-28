0 Timing, accumulation totals for winter weather in the Mid-South

TODAY'S FORECAST

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because cold, arctic air is moving in and will set up shop in the Mid-South tonight. This system will also bring the chance for snow -- but as of now the chance remains low.

Through the day, clouds will increase and rain chances will stay isolated. Scattered showers will move in around 4 p.m. -- moving north to south through the area with temperatures starting in the low 50s but dropping quickly.

The latest forecast models keep the temperatures mostly above freezing until after the moisture exits the FOX13 viewing area.

Given this information, only some of our southeast counties (McNairy, Alcorn, Tippah, Benton, Lafayette and Panola) have the best chance to see moisture still available when temperatures reach freezing. These counties are currently under a ‘winter weather advisory’ beginning at midnight and going until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

For now, the snowfall accumulation map calls for most of the Mid-South to see a dusting. The areas shaded in pink could see more than that if temperatures decide to drop faster, so that’s why we also included 0-1 inch possible.

The areas in blue have the best chance of accumulation with 1-2 inches possible. This is a worst case scenario.

No matter what, temperatures continue to drop and we’ll bottom out near 20 Tuesday morning with a frigid, north breeze giving us a wind chill near 10.

Similar conditions expected both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Protecting the 4 P’s will be a must – pipes, plants, pets and people.

Travel impacts could be felt in portions of the Mid-South on Tuesday morning, so it’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest timing and accumulation totals. Fresh information will be on Fox 13 tonight at 5 5, 6, 9 and 10 p.m. Stick with Severe Weather Center 13.



