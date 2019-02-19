0 Keeping you safe on the road

Driving in the rain can be very difficult in the Mid-South. With flood warnings and storms impacting the area for the next few days, we should be reminded how to stay safe when driving in the rain.

Poor visibility, slick road conditions, hydroplaning and skidding are some factors that can affect your driving in a negative way.

Here are some techniques and tricks that can make it a lot easier to drive in the rain.

Control Skidding

Don't panic if you think your vehicle is beginning to skid. According to the AAA Exchange, "continue to look and steer in the direction in which the driver wants to car to go." Drivers should also avoid slamming on the breaks. This can upset the vehicle's balance and make it harder to control.

Tire Tread

If the tread on your tires is worn, it decreases traction and increases your chances of skidding. Drivers can test tire tread by inserting a penny between the tread upside down. If Lincoln's head in covered - then your tire depth is good. If Lincoln's head is uncovered - it's too low. For more information on when to replace your tires, click here.

Headlights

Always remember to turn on your headlights when driving in the rain. It doesn't matter if it's day or night. Other drivers can see you a lot better this way.

Windshield wipers and repellent products

Obviously, you should turn on your windshield wipers in the rain. Drivers should also remember to replace windshield wipers at least once a year. Some older vehicles might need the whole wiper arm replaced. Remember windshield washer fluid works miracles, sometimes you can buy it for 99 cents a gallon.

Leave Room and Slow Down

Remembering to slow down in the rain can be critical - it can reduce your chance of hydroplaning. Also, remember to avoid hard braking and sharp turns. Leave lots of space between vehicles on the expressway.

Foggy Windows

To clear foggy windows, turn on your defroster. This makes your windshield a lot more clear.

Basically, be EXTRA cautious when driving in the rain. Nationwide has a 10 step process called "Use these techniques for driving in the rain," click here for the list.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.