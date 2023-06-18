Good evening everyone,
Tornado Watch warning for the Mid-South until 1 AM
- Haywood
- Lauderdale, TN
- DeSoto
- Tunica, MS
- Tipton, TN
- Benton, MS
- Fayette
- Hardeman
- Shelby, TN
- Crittenden
- St. Francis, AR
- Tate, MS
- Cross
- Lee
- Mississippi, AR
- Marshall, MS
We have a very potent line of storms move in earlier this morning causing damage and power outages all across the Mid-South and directly felt here in Shelby County and Memphis.
We are getting ready for round 2 as we speak. These storms could very well be stronger than what we dealt with this morning. Supercell thunderstorms will begin to develop in eastern Arkansas and move east with multiple threats on the table.
DISCUSSION:
Storms left us with cloud cover this morning. The clouds have cleared out and enough instability remains in the atmosphere to create fule for some strong to severe storms this evening. Storms will likely fire in Arkansas between 4-5 pm and move to the east throughout the evening. Storms will gradually get stronger throughout the evening. Frequent lightning and heavy rain as well as another round of damaging winds are likely with these storms. We are also keeping an eye on a slightly increased, but still low, tornado threat. The Low-Level Jet Stream or LLJ will continue to increase through the evening as the storms move across the area. This will create some twisting in the atmosphere that could allow some of the strongest storms to rotate. For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has introduced a 5% tornado probability for all of North Mississippi and parts of Arkansas and SW Tennessee, including Memphis and parts of Shelby County. The storms will be moving quickly but training thunderstorms are also possible with this event. That means that heavy rain over the same areas, and over already saturated ground could create some localized flash flooding. All threats remain on the table until the storms clear the region by about Midnight.
THREATS:
- Strong Damaging Wind Gusts (65+MPH)
- Large Hail (Up to 2IN)
- Heavy Rain and Localized Flooding (2"+ per hour)
- Frequent Lightning (In Stronger Storms)
- A Few Isolated Tornadoes (If Storms Rotate)
TIMING:
4 PM - 7 PM: Storms develop and become stronger very quickly. Most in Arkansas, but moving East throughout the time period.
6 PM - 9 PM: Storms move into Shelby County and Memphis as well as North Mississippi. Storms intensify quickly as the air they move into is very unstable.
8 PM - 12 AM: Storms move East of Mmephis and continue moving East. Damaging winds and Hail remain very likely later into the evening the farther East the storms move.
YOUR FORECAST GOING FORWARD:
TONIGHT: Storms move across the Mid-South. Strong to severe storms move across the area bringing heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for some hail. Temperatures drop a bit once the storms move through. Low of 70 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs returning into the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will remain elevated and a chance for a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. High of 87 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon and a very small chance of an isolated storm during the afternoon or early evening, otherwise remaining dry. Highs stay warm and the humidity stays elevated. High of 87 degrees. Winds N 10-15mph.
WEDNESDAY: The first day of summer will feature lots of sunshine and a few high clouds. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. High of 87 degrees. Winds NE 10-15mph.
THURSDAY: The day begins dry with increasing clouds and the chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs will likely be in the middle 80s. The humidity will remain elevated. High of 85 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.
Have a great night, stay safe, and HAPPY FATHER'S DAY to all the Dads out there!
Matt Yarosewick
