SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Phillips, AR; Lee, AR until 12:30 p.m.
TORNADO WATCH issued for Haywood; Lauderdale, TN; DeSoto; Tunica, MS; Tipton, TN; Benton, MS; Fayette; Hardeman; Shelby, TN; Crittenden; St. Francis, AR; Tate, MS; Cross; Lee; Mississippi, AR; Marshall, MS. until 5 p.m.
- Rain and storms will increase in coverage as we head towards noon
- A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 AM with gusts near 35 mph
- Severe storms are expected with damaging winds being the primary risk
- Large hail and tornadoes are the secondary risks
- A strong tornado is possible the farther east you go from the Mississippi River
- This area east of Shelby County is under a level 3/5 risk of severe storms
- The timing of these storms will be between 11 AM and 5 PM
- Cooler air moves in tonight with drier conditions expected on Sunday
- Watch the video above for the latest on this severe weather risk
We have a risk of severe storms today. On top of that we'll see gusty winds through the evening. Make sure all outdoor items are tied down and trash cans are put away. #memwx #arwx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/Ggkye4gDjd— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) March 9, 2019
