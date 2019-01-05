  • Tracking sunshine and warm weather in the Mid-South!

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    • Tracking sunshine and warm temperatures for this time of year
    • Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon
    • A few more clouds will be in place on Sunday with highs in the 60s
    • A low rain chance expected on Monday with most staying dry
    • Highs stay in the 60s until Wednesday as cold air moves in we drop into the 40s
    • A low rain chance expected on Monday with most staying dry
       

