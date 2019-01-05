- Tracking sunshine and warm temperatures for this time of year
- Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon
- A few more clouds will be in place on Sunday with highs in the 60s
- A low rain chance expected on Monday with most staying dry
- Highs stay in the 60s until Wednesday as cold air moves in we drop into the 40s
- Watch the video above for the latest on your nice weekend weather!
