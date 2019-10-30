- Showers slowly ending this evening
- Temperatures will be falling into the 40’s overnight
- Early windchill readings will be in the mid-30’s
- Rain will exit early tomorrow morning
- Winds will be breezy and brisk throughout the day
- Windchill will be cold all day
- Trick-or-treat temperatures will include windchill’s in the mid-30’s
- A Freeze Watch will blanket the FOX13 viewing area beginning Thursday evening at 10pm and lasts until 9 am Friday morning
