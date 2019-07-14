  • Tropical Storm Barry bringing cooler temps, multiple inches of rain across Mid-South

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - BARRY MAKES LANDFALL SATURDAY AS CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE, WEAKENS SHORTLY AFTER

    • Outer rain bands from Barry are moving through the Midsouth
    • Temps will be held down in the low 80s due to cloud cover and rain
    • Expect on and off showers and storms through early Wednesday
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2-5” by midweek 
    • Higher rainfall amounts expected along and west of the MS River
    • Watch for flash flooding tonight & Monday along with a low tornado risk
    • Wind gusts will reach 30 mph tonight and Monday
    • By the end of the week the summer heat and humidity returns
    • Watch the video above for the latest on Tropical Storm Barry
       

