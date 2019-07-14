MEMPHIS, Tenn. - BARRY MAKES LANDFALL SATURDAY AS CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE, WEAKENS SHORTLY AFTER
- Outer rain bands from Barry are moving through the Midsouth
- Temps will be held down in the low 80s due to cloud cover and rain
- Expect on and off showers and storms through early Wednesday
- Rainfall totals will range from 2-5” by midweek
- Higher rainfall amounts expected along and west of the MS River
- Watch for flash flooding tonight & Monday along with a low tornado risk
- Wind gusts will reach 30 mph tonight and Monday
- By the end of the week the summer heat and humidity returns
