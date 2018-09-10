- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Kids might want a thin jacket this morning *It's a cloudy and cool start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid/upper 70s.
- Rain chance: <10%
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Monday
