- It's a cloudy and warm start to the day
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably hot in the low 90s.
- Feels like temps near 100
- Rain chance: 10/20%
- Hurricane Florence is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph. It is expected to make landfall this morning as it slowly moves west at 6 mph.
- Florence will weaken as it moves onshore this weekend. Catastrophic flash flooding and storm surge the primary threats.
- 20"- 25" of rain with isolated amounts of 30" to 40" possible along the coastal Carolinas.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Friday
