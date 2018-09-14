  • Unseasonably hot for the Mid-South

    By: Courtney Mickens

    • It's a cloudy and warm start to the day
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably hot in the low 90s.
    • Feels like temps near 100
    • Rain chance: 10/20%
    • Hurricane Florence is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph. It is expected to make landfall this morning as it slowly moves west at 6 mph. 
    • Florence will weaken as it moves onshore this weekend. Catastrophic flash flooding and storm surge the primary threats.
    • 20"- 25" of rain with isolated amounts of 30" to 40" possible along the coastal Carolinas. 
