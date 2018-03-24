  • Unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon for the Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Milder temperatures to start of your Saturday.
    • A few showers exiting the area, but most of us are seeing cloudy skies.
    • An unseasonably warm afternoon, warming to 73° this afternoon.
    • A cold front brings cooler temperatures for Sunday.
    • Keep the umbrellas by the door, rain chances remain in the forecast for the next 7 days, with heavy rain moving in Wednesday and Thursday.
       

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

