Unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon for the Mid-South

- Milder temperatures to start of your Saturday.
- A few showers exiting the area, but most of us are seeing cloudy skies.
- An unseasonably warm afternoon, warming to 73° this afternoon.
- A cold front brings cooler temperatures for Sunday.
- Keep the umbrellas by the door, rain chances remain in the forecast for the next 7 days, with heavy rain moving in Wednesday and Thursday.
