Sunday is looking much better than the start to our weekend now that the upper-level low has moved further off the coast of the Carolinas. This leaves us with about a 10% or less chance for some isolated showers throughout the day. The greatest chance for rain comes between noon and two in N MS but if you catch a spotty shower anywhere for the most part, they should be short-lived.
Otherwise, we have a lot of events going on today. UV is VERY HIGH for the next several days so make sure you are wearing at least 30 SPF and reapplying. You can burn in as little as 15 minutes. The weather should overall be pretty great for whatever your plans from the Showboats game to the big return of Sunset Symphony at the Overton Shell tonight.
Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s, and low 80s with Mostly Sunny Skies, and lows in the upper 50s.
Memorial Day Forecast still looking stellar with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s-low humidity.
Beyond that, we see a warming trend shaping up taking us into the upper 80s quickly and 90 degrees by the weekend. At this point, we won't likely be getting a break from the humidity so it will be feeling even hotter and rain chances begin to pop up as well.
Long range forecasts also indicate that rain continues well into the following week.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: