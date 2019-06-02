- Today will be a hot & humid one with highs in the low 90s
- A few clouds will build in this afternoon with an isolated rain chance
- Low rain chances stick around for Monday with highs in the mid-80s
- Rain chances rise through the week – Thu & Fri will be the wettest
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
