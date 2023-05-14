Good afternoon everyone!
We have had a very hot and humid Mother's Day with some pop-up showers and a few storms across the Mid-South. Monday will be much of the same with a chance for some isolated showers or a thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening. The humidity will remain higher on Monday and gradually decrease through the middle of the week. Comfortable for a few days before returning a bit next weekend. Highs will also be lower, with temps in the lower 80s for much of the week.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Elevated humidity and temps on MONDAY
- Isolated storm chances are possible Monday through Wednesday
- No severe weather expected
- Temps back down to nearly 80 by Wednesday
- Humidity lower through the middle of the week
- Staying warm and muggy through next weekend
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with a low just above 70 for most. The chance for any showers will exit the area as the sun goes down. Low of 71 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
MONDAY: Starting warm and muggy with temps in the lower 70s during the morning. It will get hot and humid quickly as we head through the day. Highs nearing 90 again with elevated humidity will take the feels like temps into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Tons of sunshine are expected but we will have a chance for some isolated showers or a thunderstorm to pop up during the afternoon and early evening. High of 89 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Another warm and muggy day. The sun will shine throughout the day with another chance for a few isolated storms or downpours during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s with a feel of more in the upper 80s. High of 84 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: A day that will feature a mixture of sun and clouds as the overall bigger storm system will move to our East throughout the day. There is a chance of a few showers or storms. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be near average and the humidity will be a bit lower. High of 80 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity. The skies will likely remain clear throughout the day but the feel to the air will be much better than the previous 5-7 days. Enjoy! High of 81 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
Have a great week!
Matt Yarosewick
