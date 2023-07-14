Happy Sunday!
We are waking up to an interesting mix this morning of patchy fog and some lovely haze working its way in from the Canadian Wildfires thanks to our NW breeze.
Overall today, it will be pretty average. Mostly sunny and 93° feeling close to 100°. Rain chances are less than 10% so a sprinkle of inconvenience at best.
Tomorrow will be very similar with the exception of rain.
At this time, it looks like rain is likely for those east of the Mississippi River in the afternoon hours, along I-40 around 3 pm, pushing south into Mississippi around 7 pm.
Then expect the forecast to get extra spicy with a heat wave taking us into the mid and upper 90s but with heat indices near 110°. Heat Advisories will likely be issued mid-week for the area.
Another concern with this heat wave will be the temperatures at night. They will be staying in the 80s which will not allow body temperatures to drop to the levels needed to cool off and recover.
The good news is this will not be a long-lived heat wave.
It will break Friday into Saturday with storms that bring temperatures down into the 80s.
- Rain chances are down to a minimum...
- Heat and humidity ramp up...
- Heat Advisories possible Tuesday - Thursday
- Heat indices possibly between 110-115
- The next chance for scattered storms won't come until Friday and Saturday
