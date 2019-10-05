Warm and sunny forecast with showers on the way

- Today will be warm and sunny with highs near 90
- Showers arrive late Sunday with highs tomorrow in the 80s
- Showers and storm move through Sunday night into Monday morning
- Temps drop behind the rain with highs on Monday in the 70s
- Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s all week
- Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s through Friday
- Next rain chance arrives Thursday into Friday
