- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a quiet and warm start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will heat up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temps: upper 90s
- Rain chance: 10%--low threat severe
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Monday
