  • Warm start to the weekend across the Memphis area

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • It's a warm start to the day.
    • Temperatures will rise to the low 90s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures near the triple digits.
    • PM Rain chance: 30/40%.--mainly north of I-40 (low threat severe).
    • Watch the video above for your partly to mostly cloudy and humid Friday
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories