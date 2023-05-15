Happy Monday!
Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
It's a warm and sunny start to the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 90s, FEELING like the mid 90s.
Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures over the next several days with a rain chance. Low threat severe. Temperatures will be below average this weekend.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Elevated humidity and temps on MONDAY
- Isolated storm chances are possible Monday through Wednesday
- No severe weather expected
- Temps back down to nearly 80 by Wednesday
- Humidity lower through the middle of the week
- Staying warm and muggy through next weekend
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
MONDAY: Starting warm and muggy with temps in the lower 70s during the morning. It will get hot and humid quickly as we head through the day. Highs nearing 90 again with elevated humidity will take the feels like temps into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Tons of sunshine are expected but we will have a chance for some isolated showers or a thunderstorm to pop up during the afternoon and early evening. High of 89 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Another warm and muggy day. The sun will shine throughout the day with another chance for a few isolated storms or downpours during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s with a feel of more in the upper 80s. High of 84 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: A day that will feature a mixture of sun and clouds as the overall bigger storm system will move to our East throughout the day. There is a chance of a few showers or storms. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be near average and the humidity will be a bit lower. High of 80 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity. The skies will likely remain clear throughout the day but the feel to the air will be much better than the previous 5-7 days. Enjoy! High of 81 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph
