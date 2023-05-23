Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
