WATCH: Warm temperatures, sunshine continue in the Mid-South

Happy Tuesday!
 
Grab the sunglasses and enjoy the low humidity.
 
It's a comfortable start to the day with passing clouds.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
 
May 23 Today's Forecast
Rain chance: 10%--mainly in north MS and east AR.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Near normal temperatures and a low rain chance the next several days.
 
May 23 This Week
Warm, bright weather continues the rest of this week.
 

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

May 23 This Weekend
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News