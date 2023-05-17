WATCH: Warm temps before strong storms threaten the weekend in the Mid-South

Thursday will be seasonably warm.

Tomorrow's Forecast

Showers and storms arrive Friday into Saturday with a marginal to slight risk of severe weather.

Risk Zone

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Wednesay Night: Mainly clear and cooler. Overnight lows in the low and mid-60s.

Thursday: Sunny, warm and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms arriving. Highs near 85 degrees. Marginal to Slight Risk (Level 1 and 2 out of 5) of strong to severe storms.

Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

