Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms, not as warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.
