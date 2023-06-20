WATCH: Abundant sunshine with spotty showers in the Mid-South over next few days

Happy Tuesday!
 
Grab the sunglasses and water.
Today June 20
It's a warm and sunny start to the day with areas of fog.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s.
 
Rain chance: 10%.
Rain Tracker June 20
Winds: 10/15 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Near or below average temperatures over the next several days. Rain chance will be <20%. We're back in the low 90s starting Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms, not as warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

