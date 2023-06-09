There is a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather Sunday.
This evening remains very warm. It will be warm and partly cloudy overnight.
Saturday has a chance of isolated and scattered showers and storms.
Sunday has a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially from the afternoon to Sunday night.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows in the mid- and upper 60s.
Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Warm and mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with showers appearing late in the day. Highs near 85 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Young Dolph murder suspect pleads guilty to 3 accessory charges, records show
- ‘They don’t care’: Holly Springs venue reopens days after carbon monoxide poisoning
- Rims, tires among $30K in products stolen from Covington Pike auto store, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives