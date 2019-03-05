  • Warm up to upper 30s/low 40s, temperatures fall to teens and 20s overnight

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • You'll want the heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and warm hat before you head out. 
    • Temperatures are dangerously cold, and will only warm up to the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon.
    • Wind chills in the 30s.
    • Winds: 10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 0%. 
    • Overnight temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s.
    • Next best day rain chance: Friday.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

     

