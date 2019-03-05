Warm up to upper 30s/low 40s, temperatures fall to teens and 20s overnight

- You'll want the heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and warm hat before you head out.
- Temperatures are dangerously cold, and will only warm up to the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon.
- Wind chills in the 30s.
- Winds: 10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Overnight temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s.
- Next best day rain chance: Friday.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
