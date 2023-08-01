Happy Tuesday!
ANOTHER DAY WITHOUT A HEAT ADVISORY FOR MID SOUTH.
 
Grab the sunglasses and those north of I-40 an umbrella.
 
It's a warm start to the day with passing clouds.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb near normal (92°) in the upper 80s, low 90s.
 
Rain chance: 20%--mainly north of I-40. No threat severe.
 
Showers possible near I-40 (east of the River) from 6 am through late morning, then mainly closer to KY border late afternoon - evening.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: The low humidity will quickly return tomorrow near 100°, with a Heat Advisory possible starting Thursday. Our hottest temperatures this week will arrive as we approach the weekend in the mid/upper 90s with a slight rain chance. 
 
Tuesday: Showers and storms during the morning and midday. Scattered showers early and mid-afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid with another chance of morning and midday showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices up to 105 degrees.

rain tracker

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News