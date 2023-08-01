Wednesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid with another chance of morning and midday showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices up to 105 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives