A VERY Happy Saturday Weather Wise as the storms are GONE!
The Rain is GONE!
The Sun...HAS RETURNED!
The cold front that brought the storms yesterday did leave the gift of cooler temperatures and lower humidity as well. To top it all off, a nice north breeze.
Expect temperatures to be about ten degrees BELOW average for a change, that goes for our overnight lows as well.
Today a high of 83° and a low of 63° with abundant sunshine. Good news since we have a lot of cleaning up to do around the area.
It will begin to warm back up over the next few days into the low 90s, however, it will take us until about Tuesday or Wednesday to feel close to triple digits again.
As of right now, not expecting any significant rain chances, pop-ups a minimal as well with the lower temps and humidity but will be monitored next week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.
Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Monday: Sunny and hot. High in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs in the low and mid-90s. Heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.
Wednesday: Hazy hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
ENJOY THE BREAK!!
