Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
Warm overnight with rising humidity under fair skies.
Saturday will be sunny and hotter. Heat indices will be in the mid- and upper-90s.
Evening hotter Sunday with storms possible in the morning and then in the evening. Heat indicines between 100-110 degrees during the day. Alerts for heat will not be a surprise. There is a threat of sever weather.
As of 4 p.m., Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy have 50 mph winds. Little threat to land in the future.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Fair and warm with rising humidity. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the mid- and upper-90s.
Sunday: Hotter with scattered thunderstorms in the morning then in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices between 100-110 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- East Memphis apartment tenants claim rent money stolen in Cash App scheme
- Family, friends remember man killed after early morning shooting in Southwest Memphis
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives