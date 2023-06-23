WATCH: Weekend temps jump into 90s in the Mid-South before possible thunderstorms

Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:

Warm overnight with rising humidity under fair skies.

Saturday will be sunny and hotter. Heat indices will be in the mid- and upper-90s.

Evening hotter Sunday with storms possible in the morning and then in the evening. Heat indicines between 100-110 degrees during the day. Alerts for heat will not be a surprise. There is a threat of sever weather.

As of 4 p.m., Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy have 50 mph winds. Little threat to land in the future.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday Night: Fair and warm with rising humidity. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the mid- and upper-90s.

Sunday: Hotter with scattered thunderstorms in the morning then in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices between 100-110 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

