  • Wet, cloudy, windy and cool Saturday ahead with isolated storms at times

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    • Today will be a wet, cloudy, windy and cool Saturday with isolated storms at times
    • After 5 PM severe storms are expected for most with rainfall totals at 2-3 inches
    • Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are the primary severe weather risks
    • Storms should clear out after 1 AM with scattered showers expected through Sunday
    • Tomorrow will be a cool one with temperatures staying in the 50s
    • Starting next week dry and temperatures in the 60s and 70s
