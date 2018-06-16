What's the difference between 'Heat Advisory' and 'Code Orange'?

A ‘heat advisory’ has been issued for most of the Mid-South until Saturday night at 7 PM. This is different from a ‘code orange’ ozone advisory.
A ‘heat advisory’ means that the heat index will reach 105 degrees at some point in the afternoon.
FOX13 meteorologists also call the heat index the ‘feel like’ temperature.
The high heat and humidity pose a threat of heat related illnesses like heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Take extra precaution during the times a ‘heat advisory’ is issued.
Drink water, take frequent breaks if outside, reschedule outdoor activities to early morning, stay in the AC, stay out of the sun, check on elderly neighbors and check your backseat when you turn off the car.
A ‘code orange’ ozone advisory is something issued when the air quality drops to unsafe levels due to pollution.
In both cases, groups like the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory issues have a higher chance of getting sick if doing strenuous outdoor activities – especially in the afternoon.
